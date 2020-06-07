New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday issued guidelines on lockdown measures that with come effect from Monday. It announced that religious places would continue to remain closed in the Union Territory as it allowed certain activities, including reopening of malls, barber shops, hotels and restaurants with new guidelines from Monday. Also Read - International Flights Resuming Soon? Will Decide as Countries Ease Restrictions, Says Aviation Minister Puri

According to the new guidelines, all religious places across the Union Territory, which were closed nearly a week ahead of the nationwide lockdown, would continue to remain closed till further orders.

However, malls, barber shops, salons and parlours have been asked to open in the entire Jammu and Kashmir (subject to an SOP to be issued on Monday), while restaurants will function only for home delivery and take-away and hotels allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity, the order said.

J&K Government issues guidelines on lockdown measures with effect from tomorrow – religious places/places of worship in the UT to remain closed for public till further orders. No inter-province or inter-State/UT movement of individuals allowed without obtaining permission. pic.twitter.com/IIvPf9HUUx — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

With regard to public and private transport, the order said mini buses and buses can operate at 50 per cent and 67 per cent capacity, respectively in orange and green zones (only on notified routes), while only State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses can operate in red zone.

The guidelines also said no inter-state and inter-province movement would be allowed except for those having valid passes issued by the competent authorities.

The administration also exempted private transport from the purview of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown outside containment zones but decided against allowing inter-state and inter-province movement without passes.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday witnessed a massive spike in COVID-19 cases with 620 people testing positive for the infection, taking the tally in the union territory to 4,087, officials said.

The Kashmir Valley reported 583 of the fresh cases, while 37 people tested positive for the disease in Jammu region.