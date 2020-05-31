New Delhi: While the Narendra Modi-led Centre said that a phased exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown, Maharashtra government is expected to restrict resumption of economic and other activities in one go, following the rising number of COVID-19 cases. If reports are to be believed, no activities will be allowed in Mumbai, Pune and other red zones. Notably, Maharashtra has 3,169 containment zones, out of which 684 are in Mumbai, 65 in Pune and 177 in Thane. Also Read - COVID-19 Weekly Wrap | Nearly 50,000 Cases Reported in India in Last 7 Days; Experts Blame Lockdown Relaxations

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had said all precautions must be taken while "living with the new normal" of COVID-19. However, it stressed on strict adherence to physical distancing and use of face covers at public places by everyone while also following personal and social hygiene standards. "The management of COVID-19 is only possible when all the due care is taken by everyone without being complacent about the situation and by not taking the relaxations during the lockdown situation for granted," it stated.

Announcing the new guidelines, the Union Home Ministry said a complete lockdown would continue till June 30 in areas identified as COVID-19 containment zones across the country, but restrictions would be lifted in a phased manner at other places after the ongoing fourth phase of the lockdown ends this Sunday.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Aghadi government in Maharashtra will encourage people to continue working from home. In the first phase of Maharashtra’s own unlock plan, minimum number of employees will be allowed to offices, that too for emergency operations. Besides, suburban rail or local train services are unlikely to resume in the upcoming days.

A decision on reopening on temples, shrines, hotels, restaurants, and malls in Maharashtra would also be taken after reviewing the infection graph after the initial reopenings, said a report. The Centre has said that there would be no restriction on movement of people and goods within or between states from June 1 itself, while places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8.