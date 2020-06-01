New Delhi: Odisha on Monday announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 1.0’ in the state, allowing hotels to operate at 30% capacity but ordering places of worship to stay closed till June 30. Also Read - Odisha Reports Highest Single-day Spike With 129 COVID-19 Cases

In a statement today, the Odisha government said, "Lockdown extended in all COVID-19 containment zones till 30th June. Religious places/places of worship to remain closed till 30th June. Hotels will be allowed to operate up to 30% capacity."

"Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM throughout the state, except for essential activities," it said further.

Notably, the Union Home Ministry, in its guidelines for ‘Unlock 1.0’, had given permission to reopen places of worship, hotels, malls etc. from June 8, albeit with SOPs in place. These SOPs will soon be issued the Union Health Ministry.

Also, the Home Ministry had reduced night curfew timings from the earlier 7 PM-7 AM to 9 PM-5 AM.

On Sunday, Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 129 people testing positive for the infection on the day. The state’s current overall COVID-19 count stands at 1,948.