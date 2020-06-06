New Delhi: Two days before places of worship, restaurants, hotels, malls etc. reopen nationwide, more than two months after being closed due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the Punjab government on Saturday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on how they will function after reopening. Also Read - 'He Would be Quite Happy to Help': Amarinder Singh on Roping in Prashant Kishor For Congress' 2022 Punjab Polls

Malls:

Every person entering a shopping mall shall have the COVA app. However, for a family, only one person needs to have the app. Entry in malls shall be on the basis of a token-based system, and in shops within the mall, the number of persona allowed at a time shall be determined on the basis of six-feet distancing. Each shop shall have markers to indicate social distancing, and trial of clothing/accessories is not allowed.

Additionally, lifts are to be used only by disabled persons or during medical emergencies. Escalators are to be used but with social distancing. Restaurants/food courts will not operate, except for home deliveries. Hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing of masks is to be followed at all times.

Restaurants:

Restaurants shall open only for home delivery/take-away but ‘dine-in’ facility will not be available. Home delivery is allowed till 8 PM. The situation will further be reviewed on June 15.

Hotels:

Restaurants in hotels shall remain closed and food shall be served only in rooms for the guests. Night curfew from 9 PM-5 AM will continue except for guests, so that they can enter or leave hotel; their air/train tickets shall serve as curfew passes.

The situation, as in case of restaurants, will be reviewed on June 15.

Places of worship:

Religious places/places of worship can open but only from 5 AM-8 PM. Not more than 20 people will be allowed inside at a time and there shall also be no distribution of prasad, food, langar etc.

Finally, the guidelines cannot be diluted and any violation shall be punishable under Sections 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 118 of the IPC. District authorities, can, however, introduce additional restrictions based on their assessment of the ground situation.