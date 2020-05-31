New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government won’t allow the opening of religious places from June 8, as it has been cleared by the ministry of home affairs in the first phase of unlock. On May 30, the MHA issued a detailed guideline of what all activities will be permitted in a staggered manner — from June 8 — in the non-containment zones. Shopping malls, restaurants, religious places have been allowed to gradually resume functioning. Also Read - Three-Phase Unlock 1.0 From Tomorrow: States Decide Dos List, Centre Clears Don'ts List

However, states are free to modify the rules, according to the ground-level situation. Also Read - Unlock 1: Restaurants Open, Metro Closed, Know What's Open And From When | Full List

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday said the curbs on religious places, inter-state bus transport, metro and suburban rails would continue. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0: Schools, Colleges Not to Open in June; Decision After Consulting States/UTs Next Month

Here is a detailed guideline:

1. Malls will not open until further communication.

2. Religious places will also remain shut.

3. Other shops and jewellery showrooms can function.

4. Metro will not function, as already barred by the Centre.

5. No inter-state bus transport will be allowed.

6. Public transport will be allowed but no buses in Chennai, Kancheepurm, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts.

7. Private stage carriers will be allowed to operate in authorised routes.

8. More employees will be allowed to work from the office.

Tamil Nadu is among the states worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 938 new coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the infection count to 21,184.