New Delhi: Shopping malls, restaurants and religious place are gearing up to reopen from Monday after over two months. This is part of the Narendra Modi-led government three-phased plan to gradually restart economic activities and reverse the countrywide lockdown enforced since March 25. Also Read - ICC Will Have to Ensure Cricket Doesn't Become One-Sided Affair After Saliva Ban: Wasim Jaffer

The government has already issued strict SOPs in this regard, which, will be in place till the end of this month. However, the resumption of these services comes at a time when India has surpassed Spain to become the fifth worst pandemic hit country globally. The number of confirmed coronvirus cases in India has inched close 2.50 lakh mark. Also Read - PIB Chief Tests Positive For COVID-19, Days After Sharing Stage With Top Union Ministers

Earlier on Sunday, a total of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases were reported, following which the total tally soared to 2,46,628. Of the total cases, at least 1,20,406 are active 1,19,293 persons have been cured and discharged while 6,929 fatalities have been recorded so far. At least 5,220 individuals had been cured since Saturday. Also Read - Brazil Removes COVID-19 Data From Govt Website

India’s recovery rate stood at 48.36 per cent, while the fatality rate docked at 2.80 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus has surged to over 6.8 million, while the death toll was nearing 400,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.