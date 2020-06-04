New Delhi: As part of lockdown easing under ‘unlock 1.0’, the Karnataka government on Thursday permitted state transport buses to operate even during the night curfew hours 9 pm to 5 am. Further, autos, taxis and cabs have also been given permission to operate during these hours for picking commuting passengers from pickup points or bus stands. Also Read - Not 14 Days, People Coming From Maharashtra Must Undergo 21-Day Quarantine in Karnataka

Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar in an order said, state transport corporations (BMTC, KSRTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC) buses have been allowed to operate during night curfew hours from 9 pm to 5 am.

On the basis of their bus tickets, passengers would be allowed to commute to bus stand or from there to home, in accordance with the COVID-19 control measures, SOPs and other guidelines, it said.

Earlier, the government had revised the night curfew time from the previous 7 pm-7 am to 9 pm-5 am, and said the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the state, except for essential activities.

The government has also said that jungle lodges and resorts, also private organisations providing similar facilities, along with activities they provide like safari, trekking among others would be permitted from June 8, in compliance with the guidelines and SOP issued and following

the social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 and four related fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 4,320 and toll to 57.