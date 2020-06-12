New Delhi: Reiterating that night-time curfew across the country will remain in place as it was mandated in unlock 1 guideline, the Centre has asked the states and the UTs to stick to the guidelines — without tightening it more or dialling it down. Also Read - Opening of Lockdown Not a Hasty Decision, Says Delhi High Court, Imposes Fine on Petitioner

“Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 PM and 5 AM throughout the country, except for essential activities. Some states/UTs are also restricting the movement of persons and vehicles plying on highways between 9 PM and 5 AM, ” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote in a letter to the states and the UTs. Also Read - Pullela Gopichand on COVID-19 Impact: With Virtually No Income, Coaches And Support Staff Are Worse-hit Professionals

“The purpose of restricting the movement of individuals, except for essential activities, between 9 PM and 5 AM, is primarily intended to prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing,” the letter said. Also Read - 40th GST Council Meeting: Zero Late Fees For Tax Return Filing Between July 2017 & Jan 2020

Here are the exceptions:

1. The restriction doesn’t apply to loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains & logistics)

2. Buses carrying persons and trucks and goods carriers plying on state and national highways

3. Persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains & flights

“Accordingly, States/UTs are advised not to prevent such movement as mentioned above. Necessary instructions to this effect may please be issued to the district and local authorities,” the Centre said.