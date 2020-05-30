New Delhi: Call it lockdown 5 or Unlock 1, from June 1, the entire country is going to wear a different look from June 1. The MHA guidelines announced on Saturday night were unprecedented. So was the process behind the making of it. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0: International Flights to Stay Grounded, Decision After Assessment During 'Phase-3'

1. This is the first time that PM Modi did not address the nation before a new SOP was announced by the ministry of the home affairs

2. This is also the first time that PM Modi did not talk to the chief ministers before announcing the plans.

3. For the first time, the MHA has a plan for one month. So far, the ministry had released plans for only 15 days.

4. Also, this is not a lockdown extension. For the first time, this is being called #unlock1.

5. Shopping malls, religious places, restaurants are going to be opened for the first time since March 25.

Unlock 1.0 comprises three phases. In the first phase, religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, shopping malls will be opening from June 8. Religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, shopping malls will be opening from June 8. In phase 2, schools can open but only after consultations with the stakeholders. The decision will be taken in the month of July. In the last phase, metro, international travel, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools will open but only based on the assessment of the ground situation.