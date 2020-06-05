New Delhi: India has reported 9,851 new COVID19 cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 2,26,770, including 1,10,960 active cases,1,09,462 cured/discharged/migrated and 6348 deaths. Also Read - Once Team Management Decides Something, I Don't Think There Should be a Place For Contrarian View: Wriddhiman Saha

Here are the top 10 developments

1. Twenty Delhi Metro staff, staying in Delhi-NCR, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, sources said on Thursday.

Many Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials have been coming to the office or to station premises to ensure the smooth resumption of services, whenever the orders come from the government.

2. Delhi recorded 1,359 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took the city’s COVID-19 tally past the 25,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 650.

3. Total 43,86,376 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,43,661 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR

4. The Delhi government said 56 private facilities were directed to reserve a proportionate number of beds for COVID-19 patients or otherwise, in the EWS category.

5. The Delhi government has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients. As per the new rules, the hospital staff shall bring the patient to the triage area from the vehicle that the patient has been brought to the hospital, in 15 minutes, without asking for details.

6. Bihar reported three COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking the overall death toll in the state to 28. Also, 126 fresh cases pushed the state’s tally to 4,452.

7. The COVID-19 death toll rose to six in Jharkhand with one more fatality reported on Thursday, while 46 fresh cases were recorded in the state, taking the tally to 827.

8. United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said a vaccine, by itself, is not enough. Global solidarity was needed to ensure that once the vaccine is developed or discovered, it is made accessible to everyone, he said.

9. The Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued standard operating procedures to be followed by religious places, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and offices to contain the spread of COVID-19 as India gears up to reopen the economy.

10. Preparations have begun in many temples to resume operations from June 8.

(With Agency Inputs)