New Delhi: Even as the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 4 issued guidelines for the reopening of places of worship across the country, a number of religious places across Chennai in Tamil Nadu did not open on Monday.

News agency ANI reported that the places of worship in Chennai remained shut as no guidelines or standard operating procedures (SOP) have been issued by the state government regarding their reopening.

It is believed that the decision to keep the religious places shut was taken because of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

Tamil Nadu: Places of worship in Chennai remain shut as no guidelines/standard operating procedures have been issued by the State Government regarding their reopening, although Centre allowed reopening of religious places from today. pic.twitter.com/WoH2AaoYgc — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

As per updates from the state health department, over 8,000 infections were reported in the state in the last eight days.

With a total of 269 deaths, and nearly 17,000 people getting cured of the deadly virus, Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed 31,000 mark.

This is the eighth consecutive day the state has reported cases in excess of 1,000. As many as 16,999 people have been cured of the virus so far, leaving 14,396 active cases, including those admitted to the isolation wards.

As many as 11 people above the age of 60 years have succumbed to the virus, and 15 of the 18 deceased were from Chennai and suffering from various co-morbidities.

Of the total 269 deaths reported in the state, 212 were from the state capital. Over 5.66 lakh tests have been conducted so far, with 15,671 on Sunday alone.

Two private labs in Chennai have received the nod for conducting COVID-19 tests, taking the total number of testing facilities to 76 in the state.