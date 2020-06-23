New Delhi: With Unlock 1 currently underway across the country, the Punjab government on Tuesday said that hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality services will be allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity of 50%, adding that these will have to strictly adhere to certain SOPs. Also Read - Punjab to Reopen Hotels, Restaurants, Marriage Halls at 50% Capacity | LIVE Updates

“Keeping in view concerns of the industry and MHA instructions, we have decided to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality services at reduced 50% capacity. However, establishments must adhere to SoP and observe full precautions,” Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said today. Also Read - Final Call on College, Varsity Exams After June 30, Says Punjab Govt

Keeping in view concerns of the Industry & MHA instructions, we have decided to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls & other hospitality services at reduced 50% capacity. However, establishments must adhere to SoP and observe full precautions: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/cWUf2DCIZU Also Read - Coronavirus: Punjab to Recognise 'Mission Fateh Warriors', Introduces Points-Based System in COVA App — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

In a directive, the state government issued the SOPs that are to be followed at all these establishments.

Earlier, the Punjab government had allowed restaurants to open only for home delivery/take away services, with home delivery being permitted only till 8 PM. Restaurants in hotels were also to stay closed, with food to be served to the guests only in their rooms.

Hotels, meanwhile, were directed to strictly follow night curfew from 9 PM-5 AM, with exemption only for guests, so that they can check-in at or leave the hotel.

For Unlock 1, which came in effect from June 8, the Centre had permitted places of worship, restaurants, hotels, malls etc. to reopen nationwide for the first time since March 25, when the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown came in effect.

Punjab on Sundy reported 177 new cases of coronavirus, taking its overall COVID-19 tally to 4,235, including 101 deaths.