New Delhi: As per the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, religious places across the country are all set to open doors for devotees from June 8. The Centre had on June 4 issued standard operating procedures to be followed by religious places, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and offices to contain the spread of COVID-19 as India gears up to reopen the economy. Also Read - In Madhya Pradesh, Elderly Man Tied to Hospital Bed Allegedly Over Non-Payment of Bills

However, some places across the country are not opening their religious places for the devotees from Monday because of the unfavourable situation in terms of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Immunity Sandesh: Kolkata Sweet Shop Prepares Dessert With 15 Different Herbs And Spices Amid COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Also Read - Mohena Kumari Singh Explains Her COVID-19 Journey, Reveals Her Mom-in-Law Developed The Symptoms First

Issuing a statement, Bhopal District Collector Tarun Pithode said that the religious leaders in the area have sought more time to get ready to reopen the religious places. Hence the places of worship in this area won’t be open for public from June 8.

“Religious leaders have sought more time for preparations to reopen religious places so we have decided not to reopen religious places in Bhopal from Monday. They will be reopened next week after reviewing the preparedness,” Bhopal District Collector Tarun Pithode said in a statement.

Arunachal Pradesh

Apart from Bhopal, the Arunachal Pradesh government has also decided to keep all shrines closed in the state till June 30 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing a statement, state Health Secretary P Parthiban banned the opening of places of worship in the state till June 30.

“In the larger interest of the public and invoking of the Arunachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease, (Prevention of COVID-19) Regulations 2020, all religious institutions, places of worship shall remain closed till June 30,” the order said.

According to the new guidelines issued by the union ministry of home affairs, in the first phase of Unlock 1.0, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

Haryana

Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Haryana government has decided not to open shopping malls and places of worship for the public in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts. An announcement to this effect was made by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. However, malls and religious place would open in other parts of Haryana from June 8.

“In Gurgaon and Faridabad, shopping malls and religious places will remain closed to the public for the time being. However, in other parts, these will open and people will have to follow the guidelines,” Vij told news agency PTI.

On June 4, the Centre has released SOPs for reopening offices, hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and religious places as part of efforts to restart long-stalled business activities to contain the economic cost of the pandemic.