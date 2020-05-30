Unlock 1 Guidelines: The Centre has permitted a bunch of activities from June 1 — a day after lockdown 4.0 comes to an end. However, the lockdown will be continued till June 30 in the containment zones. Activities outside the containment zones will resume in a staggered manner, as decided by the state governments. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0: Schools, Colleges Not to Open in June; Decision After Consulting States/UTs Next Month
|Activities
|Resumption Date
|Religious Places
|June 8
|Hotels
|June 8
|Restaurants
|June 8
|Shopping malls
|June 8
|Schools/Colleges/Restaurants
|July/ Date not Undecided.
|International flights
|Undecided
|Metro
|Undecided
|Bars
|Undecided
|Gyms/swimming pools/parks
|Undecided