New Delhi: Shopping malls, eateries, hotels and religious places that remained shut for more than two months due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, are all set to reopen in non-containment zones from Monday. However, visiting these places will no longer be same as the government has issued stringent rules, to combat spread of coronavirus pandemic, that has claimed lives of nearly 7,000 people across India. Also Read - Coronavirus Bengaluru: Only 149 Active Cases, 49 Containment Zones | Here is What Bengaluru Did And Others Didn't

To ensure social distancing at the public places, the Health Ministry has released five fresh sets of SOPs which will come into effect from tomorrow. Besides, the ministry has advised elderly people (specifically those above 65 years) and immuno-compromised individuals to stay indoors. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones Rise to 219, North District Tops The List With 33 Hotspots

Take a look at the new rules that visitors, as well as employees of offices, shopping malls, restaurants, and hotels, have to follow: Also Read - Highest-Ever Hike in Daily Numbers: 9,971 Cases Reported in Last 24 Hours, Deaths 287 | Top Developments

For Shopping Malls:

-Only asymptomatic staff, customers will be allowed.

– Children play areas, cinema halls inside malls and gaming arcades will remain closed.

– To ensure social distancing norms, adequate manpower must be deployed by the mall management.

-Minimum customers inside a shop.

-Only 50% of seating capacity is allowed in food courts.

For religious places:

-No physical offerings like prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water.

-Community kitchens, langars, ”Ann-Daan” etc at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

-Touching of statues, idols, and holy books strictly prohibited.

-Shoes should be taken off in private vehicles

-Choirs or singing groups restricted; recorded bhajans, mantras allowed

For Offices

– Only asymptomatic people allowed.

– Employers should stagger office hours and lunch breaks.

– Preferably, separate entry and exits.

-Meetings, as far as feasible, should be done through video conferencing.

– For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

For Restaurants

-Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

-Physical distancing of at least 6 feet must be followed.

-Use of face covers/masks mandatory.

-Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty.

-Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible.

-Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

-Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.

– Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

-Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all.

For Hotels and Other Hospitality Units

-Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

-Only asymptomatic staff and guests shall be allowed.

-All staff and guests to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the hotel.

-Hotel management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

-Proper crowd management in the hotel as well as in outside premises like parking lots–duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.

-Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

-Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/ masks and gloves as appropriate.

-A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of the vehicles should be taken up.