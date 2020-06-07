New Delhi: As the places of worship are all set to open across the country from Monday, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday issued guidelines for opening of religious places with effect from tomorrow. Also Read - Unlock 1: Religious Places in These Cities Across India Won’t Open From Monday | Here’s Why

Issuing the guidelines, the state government said that the places of worship will be allowed to open from 7 AM to 7 PM.

However, the places of worship in containment zones will remain closed till further orders. Religious places which are located in non-containment zones will only be allowed to open from Monday.

In the guidelines, the state government said that the pilgrims from places outside the state are not allowed to visit until further orders.

Uttarakhand Govt releases guidelines for opening of religious places/places of worship with effect from tomorrow – religious places/places of worship allowed to open b/w 7 am & 7pm outside containment zones, pilgrims from places outside the state not allowed till further orders. pic.twitter.com/9Q13N8JU8w — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

“Wider publicity in advance, regarding the restrictions to be placed on public ‘darshan’ and worship protocol shall be made,” the order stated.

Moreover, the religious places should strictly adhere to the SOP which was issued by the Union Health Ministry on June 4.

The state government also said that the travel by helicopter and fixed-wing shall be permitted under UDAN Scheme. The passengers after de-boarding the flight shall have to follow the guidelines strictly.

The development comes as the state’s COVID-19 tally went up to 1,303 on Saturday with 89 more people testing positive for the disease.

Haridwar district reported the maximum 21 cases, Pithoragarh 16, Dehradun 12, Tehri nine cases, Nainital seven, Chamoli and Champawat six cases each, Bageshwar and Almora four each, Udham Singh Nagar three and Uttarkashi one case, a state health department bulletin said.

Most of the new cases have a travel history to Mumbai, Delhi and NCR, it said. A total of 423 out of a total of 1,303 patients have recovered, five have migrated out of the state and 11 have died, it said.