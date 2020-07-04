New Delhi: The capital’s iconic Jama Masjid reopened for public on Saturday, as scheduled, over three weeks after it was closed down on June 11, just three days after reopening for the first time in over two months, on June 8. Also Read - Unlock 2: Jama Masjid to Reopen For Namaz From July 4. Details Here

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of the mosque, said that it will be open from 9 AM to 10 PM, with social distancing norms in place. Also Read - COVID-19: No Congregational Prayers at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Till June 30 From Thursday Night

Earlier, it was announced that the mosque will be closed till June 30, the decision being taken due to a sudden and rapid surge in Delhi’s COVID-19 cases. The capital has thus far reported a total of more than 90,000 positive cases of coronavirus.

On a related note, Fatehpuri mosque, another famous mosque of the city will also reopen, with all SOPs in place.

Fatehpuri mosque is allowed to reopen now. But, we should keep in mind that #COVID19 is still there. We have to take all precautions including wearing masks and using sanitisers frequently: Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of the Fatehpuri mosque #Delhi pic.twitter.com/LaahYzUepY — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Notably, all public places, including places of worship, across the country closed down on March 25, when the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown first came into effect. In May, however, it was announced that hotels, restaurants, bars, places of worship etc. will be allowed to reopen from June 8, in what will be the first phase of ‘Unlock’ or ‘Unlock 1.0’, which, as the name suggests, is the country’s exit, in phases, from the lockdown.

Currently, ‘Unlock 2.0’ is underway in the country, having come into effect from July 1.