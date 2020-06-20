New Delhi: As the number of COVID-19 cases is rising, the Centre has asked all states to follow the Karnataka model, which is based on intensive contact tracing and door-to-door survey. Also Read - Air India: Work Less, Take Less Salary, Air India's New Scheme For Permanent Employees to Save Money

Despite having tech hub and international airport Bengaluru, the number of cases in Karnataka as well as in Bengaluru has been kept under check.

So what did Karnataka do? Though Centre has highlighted two initiatives, in particular, there are plenty.

1. Early Bird: Bengaluru, to be specific, went under lockdown a week before the nationwide lockdown started on March 25

2. Compulsory institutional quarantine: Compulsory quarantine was made mandatory in slum areas.

3. Seva sindhu: All travellers to Karnataka must register themselves on Seva Sindu portal.

4. Quarantine Watch App: This app has been designed for the field workers so that they can keep a check on people under quarantine.

5. Apthamitra teleconsultation: Anyone who reported Corona-like symptoms was provided teleconsultation.

6. Definition of contact tracing: While in many states it’s being alleged that physical contact tracing by police and district authorities has stopped altogether, Karnataka retained the intensity of contact tracing and widened the definition of it by including low-risk contacts as well.

7. Field Staff: More than 10,000 well-trained field staff carried out specific responsibilities for contact tracing as per the detailed SOP designed by the state which prescribes step-by-step actions to be performed by each designated person.

8. Mobile squads: The state has also formed mobile squads for enforcement of the home quarantine through community participation. In case information is received from the neighbour or public about violation of quarantine by any person, that person is moved to institutional quarantine.

9. Physical/Phone-based survey: The survey was carried out during May and covered 153 lakh households out of total 168 lakh total households. Polling Booth Level Officers (BLO) were engaged to collect necessary information by using a Health Survey App as well as a web application.

10. Strict Penalty for no mask: Bengaluru’s civic body has so far collected Rs 2,38,606 as penalties from those not wearing masks.

Bengaluru, on Friday, reported 138 fresh cases and 7 deaths.