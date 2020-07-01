New Delhi: As the Centre issued guidelines for the phased manner of unlocking the economic activities, the Goa government on Wednesday said that it will open the state for tourists from July 2. Also Read - Gujarat 'Unlock 2.0': No Gym, Cinema, Pools, Parks; Libraries Can Function at 60% Capacity

Issuing a statement, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said that over 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume operations. Also Read - Unlock 2 Guidelines: More Than 5 People Allowed in Shops, Night Curfew Time Relaxed | What All Changes From Today

As per the guidelines, the minister said that for tourists to enter Goa, they will have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate within stipulated 48-hrs window or get mandatorily tested in Goa. Also Read - India Begins Unlock 2.0 Today, PM Modi Announces Free Ration For 80 Crore People | Top Developments

One of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, Goa was closed for tourists for more than three months since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24.

The move to open the tourism in the state was taken today during the state cabinet meeting chaired by state chief minister.

To accommodate the tourists, the tourism department has granted permission to 250 hotels with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place by the state government.

“We have decided to allow domestic travellers to enter Goa from July 2 onwards provided they comply with certain norms,” the minister said.

The minister said that it is compulsory for tourists to pre-book their stay at hotels, which have received the tourism department’s approval.

“People who test positive will be given the option of returning to their respective states or staying back in Goa for treatment,” the minister added.

(With inputs from PTI)