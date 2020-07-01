Delhi-Noida Border Latest News: Unlock 2.0 that begins from July 1 is quintessentially same as Unlock 1.0 as schools, colleges, international flights — which were barred in Unlock 1.0 — remains prohibited in July too. But one thing that has changed is that the Centre has made it clear that there will be no border sealing. Also Read - Unlock 2 LIVE: States Continue With Restrictions, Second Phase of Countrywide Unlocking Begins

"States/ UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," the MHA guidelines on Unlockd 2.0 released on Monday said.

So in effect, there will be no border restrictions. Delhi-Noida border finally opens today. Most importantly, the state governments or the district authorities don't have any say on border sealing anymore.

The borders were sealed in April after the Noida authorities observed a spurt in the positive cases, most of which were imported from Delhi. Likewise, Delhi-Ghaziabad, Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Faridabad borders were also closed. Special passes were required to cross the border, which created massive inconvenience to daily commuters.

The NCR border issue reached the Supreme Court which observed that there has to be a uniform rule for border crossing. Though some checkpoints were relaxed, the Delhi-Noida border was never officially open.

But now with the Unlock 2.0 guidelines clearly saying that there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement, the sealing won’t be in place.

The issue does not pertain to only Delhi-Noida borders. Several states sealed their borders to stave off coronavirus cases coming from other states. Tamil Nadu had sealed its borders with Karnataka. Rajasthan sealed its border intermittently, while Daman too sealed its border with Gujarat.