Unlock 2.0 Latest News: With the Centre's 'Unlock 1.0' coming to an end on Tuesday, the Central government on Monday night issued fresh guidelines for the month-long 'Unlock 2' and said educational institutions, Metro Rail services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain closed till July-end.

The Centre's Unlock 2.0 is the phased re-opening of activities that had been shut to contain the coronavirus spread in the country.

1) Issuing fresh guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it will be applicable from July 1 after the 'Unlock 1' phase ends on June 30. The fresh guidelines said schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31.

2) The order from the MHA also added that metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also remain shut till July-end.

3) Furthermore, the social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will continue to be disallowed. The Home ministry said the dates for opening of these will be decided separately based on the assessment of the situation.

4) The MHA said the domestic and international (under the Vande Bharat mission) flights and passenger trains, already operational in a limited manner, will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

5) The Centre said that the lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31. These zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the state, UT governments with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19.

6) The order from Centre said within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

7) Night curfew timings are being further relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10 PM to 5 AM

8) The MHA said the relaxations in night curfew have been given for seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes.

9) In the guidelines, the MHA said shops depending upon their area, can have more than 5 customers at a time. However, they have to maintain adequate physical distance.

10) The Centre also issued National Directives and made wearing of facemasks compulsory in public places, work places and during travel.