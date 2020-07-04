Unlock 2: Hotels, restaurants, malls were allowed to open in the first phase of unlocking so that the dwindling economic condition of the states receives a leg-up. Now that interstate and intrastate movement restrictions have been removed from July 1 with the commencement of the second phase of the unlocking, some states are reopening, planning to reopen their tourism sectors. Also Read - Watch: Boman Irani Wants to Spend The Next Lockdown With Shah Rukh Khan by His Side

Here is a list Also Read - Unlock 2: List of Countries That Have Opened Multiplexes After Lockdown

Himachal Pradesh Also Read - Over 20,000 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, India's Death Toll Rises to 18,213, Tally Over 6.25 Lakh

Himachal Pradesh has allowed the entry of tourists, though no date has been announced yet. But to visit Himachal Pradesh, you will need to meet the following conditions

1. A test report showing negative for COVID 19

2. Prior hotel booking of at least five days.

3. Will have to stay for at least five days and more.

4. The COVID test has to be done by an ICMR-accredited laboratory not earlier than 72 hours.

5. If the conditions are fulfilled, then there will be exemptions from quarantine requirement.

All inter-state movement will be monitored through registration in the COVID e-pass software (“http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in”covid19epass.hp.gov.in). “The people coming to Himachal Pradesh from other states shall strictly adhere to the prevailing guidelines/standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the health and revenue departments of the state,” the order stated.

Also remember, inter-state bus service will remain suspended till further orders.

Goa

About 250 hotels in Goa have been allowed to open their doors to domestic tourists. “Tourism is one of the biggest industries in the state and is the backbone of our economy. In this unlock phase, we are kickstarting our economy again by keeping the highest health safety norms in place in view of #COVID19,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had tweeted.

Maharashtra: Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, “It’s a thin mask with minute holes so that there’s no difficulty in breathing. I’m not sure whether this mask will be effective.” #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JrbfI7iwS4 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Here are the requirements

1. Only domestic tourists who have pre-booked their accommodations will be allowed to enter the state.

2. Tourists will either have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate or get tested at the state borders before gaining entry.

3. Tourists who test positive will have the option of returning to their states or availing treatment in Goa.

Uttarakhand

Chardham Yatra for Uttarakhand residents has begun. On the first day, 422 pilgrims applied for e-passes to visit the Himalayan temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

The pilgrims cannot touch idols at the temples. Even the temple bells have been covered. There will be no prasad distribution.