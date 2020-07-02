New Delhi: In a huge development for the travel and tourism department, the central government on Thursday announced that all monuments across India will reopen on July 6, including those where religious events take place. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah New Episodes Update: Asit Modi Says 'We Are Not in a Race to Resume Shooting'

"I have decided that all monuments can be opened with complete precautions from 6th July," announced Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, adding that the decision will also be taken in compliance with individual state and district administrations.

As many as 3,691 ASI monuments, including popular tourist spots like Taj Mahal and Red Fort, closed their gates on March 17 due to the deadly outbreak of coronavirus infection. Once open to the general public, they will follow strict safety protocols and social distancing norms as issued by the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier in June, the culture ministry had reopened 820 centrally-protected religious monuments like Tirumala Tirupati Balaji in Andhra Pradesh, as part of the Centre’s phased exit from shutdown, better known as ‘Unlock 1’.

Notably, Jama Masjid in Delhi is set to open for religious activities on July 4.

Official sources have already said that wearing of masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors. A detailed SOP will be issued by the central ministry in the upcoming days.

With PTI inputs