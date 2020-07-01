Coronavirus in Delhi: A building in Hauz Khas’s Arjun Nagar has been sealed after 15 cases were found from the building. Other buildings in the area have also been either sealed or under vigil, reports said. Also Read - India Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Wins PSD Bank Nord Open in Germany

South and South-West Delhi have emerged as major hotspots in the capital after the remapping of containment zones has been done. Authorities are more concerned over such clusters which are spreading cases in an exponential rate.

Delhi recorded its first coronavirus case on March 1. It took nearly 42 days May 11 — for the city to breach the 1,000-mark while on May 18, Delhi's coronavirus tally crossed the 10,000-mark.

However, in June, the capital city recorded 66,526 fresh coronavirus cases.

The current coronavirus count of the city stands at 87,360, which is highest among cities in the country.

Among the states and Union Territories, Delhi has the highest number of cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. It has 26,270 active cases, while the death toll stands at 2,742.