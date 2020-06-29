New Delhi: The Centre on Monday announced guidelines for second phase of ‘Unlock’ or ‘Unlock 2’, also, in the process, extending the lockdown in all containment zones across the country till July 31. The guidelines, which will be in effect from July 1-July 31, come on a day India registered 19,459 coronavirus cases-its second highest spike as well as second consecutive spike of over 19,000 cases-taking its overall COVID-19 count to 5,48,318 cases. Also Read - Schools in These States to Remain Closed Till July 31 Due to Lockdown And Pandemic | Check List

The following 'National Directives' are to be followed for COVID-19 management in the country:

(1.) Wearing of facemasks compulsory in public places, work places and during transport;

(2.) Individuals should maintain a distance of at least six feet in public places; shop to ensure physical distancing among customers;

(3.) Large public gatherings continue to be prohibited; not more than 50 people can attend a wedding and not more than 20 people can be at a funeral;

(4.) Spitting in public is prohibited and will be punishable with fine;

(5.) Consuming liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco in public is prohibited;

The following, meanwhile, are additional directives for work places:

(6.) As far as possible, work from home (WfH) is to be followed;

(7.) Staggered working/business hours should be followed in offices, work places, shops, markets etc.;

(8.) Provision for thermal screening, hand wash and sanitiser to be made at all entry and exit points and common areas;

(9.) Entire work place, including common facilities and all points which come into human contact, are to be sanitised frequently;

(10.) All persons in charge of work places will ensure adequate distancing between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch break of staff etc.