New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued guidelines for 'Unlock 2' and announced that all shopping malls can open subject to SOP of Ministry of Health, except in containment zones or hotspots.

"All shopping malls can open subject to SOP of Ministry of Health, dated 4th June 2020, except in Red districts where they'll operate with 50% of shops open on alternate days to be regulated by Dy Commissioners concerned. Shops in malls can open from 9 AM to 7 PM", Government of Jammu and Kashmir said.

Besides, movement of individuals for non-essential activities will remain prohibited in the entire J&K between 10 PM to 5 AM, with effect from July 4 till further orders. "District Magistrates shall issue specific prohibitory orders in this regard under section 144 CrPC", said the order issued by the government.

Furthermore, it added,”All passengers/returnees coming to J&K to compulsorily undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR test following which they will be put under 14 day administrative quarantine till their result is negative, in which they’re released for home quarantine or positive, in which they’re sent to COVID hospital.”

Meanwhile, a total of 170 more people tested positive for coronavirus in J&K in the day, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory beyond 8,000. So far, 119 people have been killed by the dreaded virus while 5,075 have been cured.