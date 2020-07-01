Unlock 2.0: From Wednesday, India enters the second phase of unlocking that began on June 1 following three months of strict lockdown. Given the rising number of the cases, nothing much changes on the ground in Unlock 2.0. Also Read - Gujarat 'Unlock 2.0': No Gym, Cinema, Pools, Parks; Libraries Can Function at 60% Capacity

1. Places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will be allowed to remain open outside the containment zones — as they were in Unlock 1.0.

2. Shops can have more than 5 persons at a time — obviously not in containment zones. However, they have to maintain adequate physical distance.

3. Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020.

4. Metro services will also remain shut.

5. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will not open.

6. Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force, between 10.00 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities and other relaxation given in Unlock 2.

7. There will be more trains and flights — which will be announced in the days to come.

8. Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31. These zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the state, UT governments with a view to containing the spread of COVID-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

9. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

10. Training institutions of the Central and State Governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020.