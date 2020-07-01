Live Updates

  • 10:59 PM IST

  • 10:15 PM IST

    Unlock 2.0 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh is all set to start its bus services with 100% seating capacity from tomorrow.

  • 7:58 PM IST

  • 7:58 PM IST

    Unlock 2.0 LIVE: Goa to open for tourists from tomorrow as 250 hotels were granted permission to resume operations. For a tourist to enter Goa, he/she will have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate within stipulated 48-hrs window or get mandatorily tested in Goa, announced Goa Tourism Minister M Ajgaonkar.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    Unlock 2.0 LIVE: Maximum two persons on a scooter/motorcycle, 4 persons in a car and 3 persons in an auto-rickshaw will be allowed (including the driver) in Chandigarh. However, all riders will use masks and the vehicles will be regularly sanitized by the owners.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    Unlock 2.0 LIVE: Odd-even system, presently being followed in selected markets in Chandigarh will be discontinued. This will also apply to street vendors. Apni Mandies, Organic Markets and inter-state bus service will continue to remain suspended, till further orders, announced Chandigarh administration.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    Unlock 2.0 LIVE: Schools to reopen from July 27 in Haryana after summer vacations end on July 26.

  • 4:20 PM IST

  • 3:42 PM IST

    Unlock 2.0 LIVE: UPSC allows candidates to change their centres for civil services preliminary examination, scheduled on October 4

  • 9:49 AM IST

    Unlock 2.0 LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said morning walks will be allowed from 5.30 am till 8.30 am, provided social distancing and all other norms are strictly followed”.

Unlock 2 LIVE: State governments carry on with several restrictions though the second phase of unlocking in India begins from today.

In Delhi, it has been found that more than 75 per cent of the total coronavirus cases were reported in June, when the curbs were eased during Unlock-1. According to the data, 66,526 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from June 1 to June 30.

The current coronavirus count of the city stands at 87,360, which is highest among cities in the country. Among the states and Union Territories, Delhi has the highest number of cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. It has 26,270 active cases, while the death toll stands at 2,742.

The silver lining during this period was the sharp recovery of patients. June saw recovery in nearly 49,470 cases — of which over 40,000 were in the last two weeks.

The recovery rate of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 66 per cent, higher than the country’s recovery rate of 60 per cent.