New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 4 PM on Tuesday. This would be the prime minister's sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed lives of more than 16,000 people. PM Modi had last addressed the nation on May 12 when he had announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted on Monday night.

As his address comes a day after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for 'Unlock 2', it is believed that the Prime Minister will share his views on the same. Last night the MHA had released the new guidelines for Unlock 2, further easing the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The country will be entering "unlock 2" from July 1 and the new rules will be in force till July 31. Almost all activities have been allowed outside the containment zones except resumptiom of schools and colleges and international travel, among others.

Besides, the Prime Minister can also apprise the countrymen about the ongoing bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops. Earlier on Monday, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps including most popular TikTok and UC Browser, stating that they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The development comes days after ‘violent face-off’ between Indian and Chinese troops along LAC, that resulted in casualties on both sides.