New Delhi: The Gurugram Municipal Corporation has issued a new guideline in regards to Unlock 2.0 that began on July 1, urging the resident welfare associations (RWAs) to not create any hindrance or additional restrictions except in the containment zones. Also Read - India Begins Unlock 2.0 Today, Number of Coronavirus Cases at 5,66,840; Here's Where Top 3 States Stand

The entry of the house helps and maids to the houses of residents has been allowed but with some restrictions Also Read - Extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Negligence During Unlock 1: What PM Said in 16-Minute Speech

1. Mandatory use of a face mask.

2. Thermal scanning and hand sanitization at the entry gate.

3. Residents to be persuaded to make arrangements for the stay of house-helps and maids inside their houses, as far as possible, to avoid their daily movement from their residence (not mandatory)

4. If the area of the residence of the maid has been declared as containment zone, then their entry is not to be permitted.

5. Entry of maids to a containment zone is not permitted. Also Read - Domestic Flight, Passenger Train Services to be Expanded From July 1 | Read Details

Haryana health authorities on Tuesday reported four more coronavirus deaths as the number of infections in the state rose to 14,548 with 338 fresh cases. The worst-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon reported two and one deaths, respectively.

One person died from the infection in Palwal, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin. The state has so far reported 236 deaths.

Gurgaon and Faridabad till now have reported 91 and 77 coronavirus-related fatalities, respectively. Both districts account for over 9,000 infections in the state.