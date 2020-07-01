

Load More

Unlock 2 LIVE: State governments carry on with several restrictions though the second phase of unlocking in India begins from today. Also Read - Unlock 2: Let Maids Stay at Your Place, New Rules Issued For Gurgaon Housing Societies

In Delhi, it has been found that more than 75 per cent of the total coronavirus cases were reported in June, when the curbs were eased during Unlock-1. According to the data, 66,526 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from June 1 to June 30. Also Read - India Begins Unlock 2.0 Today, Number of Coronavirus Cases at 5,66,840; Here's Where Top 3 States Stand

The current coronavirus count of the city stands at 87,360, which is highest among cities in the country. Among the states and Union Territories, Delhi has the highest number of cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. It has 26,270 active cases, while the death toll stands at 2,742. Also Read - Extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Negligence During Unlock 1: What PM Said in 16-Minute Speech

The silver lining during this period was the sharp recovery of patients. June saw recovery in nearly 49,470 cases — of which over 40,000 were in the last two weeks.

The recovery rate of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 66 per cent, higher than the country’s recovery rate of 60 per cent.