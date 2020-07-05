Maharashtra Lockdown News: As part of the Central government’s Unlock 2.0, the Maharashtra government is working on guidelines for the opening of hotels and restaurants in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown Extension News: Coronavius Restrictions to Remain in Place For Next 1 Year | Check Here Latest Guidelines

Issuing a statement, Uddhav said that the decision on exact date of reopening hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra will be taken after finalising Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"SoPs for reopening hotels and restaurantsare are being finalised. Once that is done, a decision on reopening hotels and restaurants will be taken soon," the chief minister said in an online meeting.

Urging various companies, hotels, restaurants, and firms not to retrench their workers, the chief minister said the hotel industry played a crucial role in the tourism sector.

Looking at the ailing economy of the state in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, the state government had last month launched ‘Mission Begin Again’ or Unlock 1. The objective of the project was to reopen industries in a staggered manner in the state.

He also urged the hostel industry not to retrench workers and said reopening would be done carefully with the emphasis on health and safety of people and workers.

“(Factors like) SoPs, regulation and self regulation, work force strength, health safety measures etc. are very much important,” Thackeray said.

The development comes as the state on Sunday reported 6,555 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths, taking total number of cases to 2,06,619 and death toll to 8,822. As per updates from the health department of the state, number of active cases stands at 86,040.

On Saturday, Maharashtra’s total tally crossed the 2-lakh mark apart from a record daily high of 295 deaths.

The number of fatalities in the state on Saturday shot up from the June-lowest of 62 to 295 — highest ever after the earlier daily high of 248 deaths notched on June 23.