Unlock 2 News: As India is marching towards the next phase of unlocking — call it phase 2 of unlock 1.0 or Unlock 2.0 — amid rising number of coronavirus cases, nothing much will change in July as far as lockdown is concerned. The Ministry of Home Affairs will come up with a detailed guideline at the end of this month. But going by the hints, here is what unlock 2.0 might look like. Also Read - Coronavirus Drug: Delhi, Maharashtra to Get First Batch of Remdesivir For 'Restricted' Use

School, College, Universities: As CBSE, ICSE, ISC and several other exams scheduled to be held in July have been either cancelled or postponed, enough hints have been dropped that the situation is not yet right for educational institutions to resume activities. State government are also not in favour of resuming classes. MHRD minister Ramesh Pokriyal had earlier said that schools may start classes from mid-August after consulting with the stakeholders. While schools may resume official activities depending on whether it is inside a containment zone or not, classes are not likely to resume in July. Also Read - PPE Worn Over Saree? First Unisex PPE 'Nari Kavach COVID-19' Launched For Comfort of Female Doctors

Local Lockdown: Meanwhile, need-based micro lockdown will go on whenever any unnatural spread of COVID-19 is detected in an area. The state government will be responsible for that. Tamil Nadu, Assam, Mizoram are some of the states which are under lockdown till June 30. West Bengal has extended lockdown in containment zones until July 31. Punjab, Karnataka are mulling the imposition of lockdown. Such local lockdown will continue in unlock 2.0 as well. Also Read - Benefits of Giloy: How Giloy Fights COVID-19 And Other Deadly Infections by Building Immunity

International Flights: More trains and domestic flights will be running in July. According to reports, international flights may resume during the end of July as several countries have started objecting to Air India’s monopoly in Vande Bharat Mission where Air India can enter the airspace of those countries but their airlines can’t enter Indian airspace. Following bi-lateral agreements, India may start international flights to the US, UK, France and Germany,