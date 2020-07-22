Karnataka Lockdown News: After imposing complete shutdown for two weeks in Bengaluru urban and rural areas, the Karnatka government on Tuesday decided to bring back unlock 2 guidelines to the state. Also Read - Trace, Track, Test, Treat, Technology: How Karnataka Govt Adopts 5T Strategy to Tackle Coronavirus

Issuing a notification, the state government said that there will be only night curfew and Sunday lockdowns in Bengaluru and other places.

"Though lockdown will be lifted from 5 AM on Wednesday across the state, night curfew will continue daily from 9 PM to 5 AM to restrict movement of people and vehicles. Total lockdown on Sundays will also continue on July 26 and August 2," state Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar said in the order.

The move to unlock Bengaluru and four other districts – Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Kodagu, which have been under lockdown since March 14 night, came after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said lockdown is not the solution and it would not be re-imposed across the state.

Besides restrictions in containment areas to control the virus spread, the order also banned reopening of gyms and use of benches in parks by walkers.

“All vegetable and fruit markets in cities and towns across the state will be shifted to the suburbs or outskirts to decongest them and prevent crowding,” said the order in Kannada.

However, wearing mask, sanitising hands and maintaining social distancing are being made mandatory. Suburban train and metro services will continue to remain shut till further orders.

Moreover, schools, colleges, cinema theatres, multiplexes will remain shut to prevent crowding and violation of social distancing. Ban on religious functions and mass gatherings will also continue.