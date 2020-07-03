New Delhi: After announcing that it will reopen hotels for tourists during ‘Unlock 2’, the Goa government on Thursday issued guidelines for tourists with regards to it. Also Read - Unlock 2.0: Goa to Open For Tourists From July 2, Over 250 Hotels to Resume Operations

Notably, the hotels were closed since March 25 when the coronavirus lockdown first came into effect. The central government had given permission for hotels to reopen during first phase of Unlock, from June 8, after which hotels in many states reopened with SOPs in place.

Here are the guidelines for tourists travelling to Goa and intending to stay in a hotel. The guidelines are divided into three stages: before travel, during travel and on arrival:

Before the travel:

(1.) Pre-booking hotel is mandatory. Only the hotels with the highest safety and hygiene stands have been allowed to open.

(2.) Fill up a self-declaration form which will be available at the pre-booked hotel.

(3.) Quarantine upon arrival is not required (carry a COVID-19 negative certificate from last 48 hours or get tested in Goa at your own cost).

Travel: Tourists can enter by road (Dodamarg, Patradevi, Keri, Mollem, Pollem), air (Dabolim International Airport) and train (Madgaon, Thivim and Vasco da Gama).

On arrival:

(1.) At every respective entry point, tourists, upon arrival, will undergo basic screening through a thermal gun.

(2.) Get mandatory documents checked bat tourism kiosks (see before travel).

(3.) Tourists’ swab sample will be collected at state entry points; those with COVID-19 certificate can skip the next two steps.

(4.) Check-in at your accommodation and stay in isolation for two weeks until the result comes.

(5.) Your results will come in 1-2 days. If negative, you can stay in Goa; however, if positive, institution quarantine will be required.

Over 250 hotels across Goa reopened on Thursday after state government’s order. Goa’s current coronavirus count stands at nearly 1,400.

Unlock 2 came into effect from July 1.