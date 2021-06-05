New Delhi: With COVID-19 cases on a decline, many states/UTs have decided to ease the restrictions in place, while some have extended the existing lockdown to curb the infections. Capital Delhi will see further relaxation in lockdown, including reopening of markets and malls and resumption of metro services, from June 7, while Maharashtra will implement a five-level plan to ease curbs based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts. Also Read - Lockdown in Goa Extended Till June 17, States Revises Timing For Essential Shops | Details Here

Almost all states and Union Territories have extended the curbs which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country, though some have begun to cautiously ease restrictions in June.

Let’s take a look at the states/union territories that have eased coronavirus-related restrictions on Saturday:

Delhi

In the national capital, where the unlock' process began from May 31, the Delhi Metro will operate at 50 per cent capacity and markets and malls will open on an odd-even basis from June 7, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. The lockdown in Delhi, which was to end at 5 AM on Monday, will be extended further but several relaxations will be allowed, Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

Government and private offices will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent attendance. Markets and malls will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis from 10 AM to 8 PM, he said.

Maharashtra

In the worst-affected Maharashtra, cities and districts, which have a positivity rate of below five per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent, will open up completely, according to a government notification. But restrictions of varying degrees will remain in cities and districts where the positivity rate is five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is 25 to 40 per cent, where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent and where positivity rate is 10 to 20 percent and oxygen bed occupancy is more than 60 per cent. In the fifth category, where the positivity rate is more than 20 per cent and the oxygen bed capacity is more than 75 per cent, only essential shops will remain open till 4 PM and office attendance will be 15 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government announced relaxations in the coronavirus curfew in Bareilly and Bulandshahr districts from Monday, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week. With this, the number of districts where the restrictions have eased as the count of active cases has fallen below the 600-mark has reached 67, out of the 75 districts.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government also issued guidelines on Monday to start the “unlock” process by easing certain restrictions from June 2.

Lockdown extended

Even as the COVID situation has relatively improved in most of the northern and western states, southern and eastern parts of the country are still reporting a high number of cases. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the extension of the lockdown by a week till June 14 with some easing of restrictions from Monday, except in 11 districts where the number of new cases reported was still high. Earlier, neighbouring Karnataka had extended the lockdown till June 14. Himachal Pradesh and Goa also extended the ‘Corona curfew’ till June 14.

Here’s a list of coronavirus-induced restrictions/lockdown imposed by states and union territories: