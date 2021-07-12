Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has resumed bus services to Kerala from Monday despite the higher number of Covid-19 cases reported along with the Zika virus scare in the neighbouring state, reports news agency IANS. Passengers need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours prior to travel or a vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine as per the guidelines of the Karnataka government.Also Read - Colleges in Karnataka to Reopen Soon? Read Deputy CM's Latest Statement Here

Students, businessmen, among others who travel on a daily basis to the state from Kerala should get tested every 15 days and must carry the RT-PCR report along with them. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate buses from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Putturu and other places based on the requirement.

The KSRTC in a press release said this decision has been taken for the convenience of the people. The KSRTC had stopped inter-state bus services due to the lockdown.

