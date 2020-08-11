Gurugram Unlock 3.0 News: The Gurugram administration in Haryana has announced that worship in religious places in the ‘Millenium City’ will be allowed from Wednesday. In an order today, Amit Khatri, District Magistrate of Gurugram, said that worship in religious places will be allowed from August 12 with certain standard operating procedures (SOP) in place. Also Read - Gurugram Lockdown News: Amid Restrictions, Over 15000 Challans Issued For Flouting Rules

Additionally, the order said, large gatherings and congregation will continue to stay prohibited.

Some of the SOPs are as follows:

(1.) Mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening at the entrance

(2.) Only asymptomatic persons to be allowed

(3.) All persons entering premises to enter wearing face cover/masks

(4.) Posters on COVID-19 preventive measures to be displayed prominently

(5.) Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible and shoes to be taken off in own vehicles

(6.) Social distancing norms to be followed at all times within and outside the premises

(7.) Separate entry and exit points to be organised for visitors

(8.) Maintaining a distance of at least six feet while queuing up for entry

(9.) Touching statues/idols/holy books strictly prohibited

(10.) Only recorded devotional songs to be played and no choir/singing groups to be allowed

(11.) No physical offering of prasad or sprinkling of body water

(12.) Devotees to bring their own prayer mats

(13.) Effective sanitisation to be done within the premises

The Gurugram district currently has 15 containment zones, down from 72. On Monday, it reported 57 fresh cases, following which its tally rose to 9,771, out of which 657 are active. The death toll, meanwhile, stood at 125.