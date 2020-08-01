Unlock 3.0 in Himachal Pradesh: Keeping in line with the Centre’s guidelines for Unlock 3.0, the Himachal Pradesh government has extended the lockdown in containment zones across the state till August 31. The government has also announced that yoga institutes and gyms can open from August 5, and done away with the night curfew; both moves, once again, are as per the Centre’s guidelines for Unlock 3.0. Also Read - With COVID-19 Cases Close to 16 Lakh, India Enters Unlock 3; Lockdown Till Aug 31 in Containment Zones | Key Points

The night curfew used to be in place in the state from 9 PM-5 AM.

However, during this period, all educational institutions and inter-state public transport will remain closed. The Independence Day functions at all levels, on August 15, will be held with social distancing norms in place. Also, those entering and exiting the state will continue to get themselves registered for the purpose of contact tracing in case of a positive result.

Those entering the hill state with a COVID-19 negative report from a test taken till at least 72 hours before entering the state will be exempted from quarantine.

These decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Baharadwaj said.

On Friday, the Himachal Pradesh registered 55 new cases of coronavirus, taking its overall tally to 2,564. This includes 1,459 recoveries, 1,076 active cases, 15 cases of patients migrating to other states and 12 deaths.