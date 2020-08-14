Punjab Unlock 3.0 News: In a bid to control the rising number of coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday extended the night curfew in the state to all cities from 9 AM to 5 PM. Also Read - Unlock 3: Assam Allows Inter-district Movement on Weekdays, Night Curfew to Continue as Before

“Night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM extended to all cities in Punjab”, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement today. Also Read - Meghalaya Lockdown News: Night Curfew in East Khasi Hills Extended Till August 17

The Chief Minister made this announcement in his weekly Facebook ‘Ask Captain’ session, adding that only industries would be exempted from the night curfew order.

CM Amarinder also announced a host of other measures including a weekend ‘stay at home’ orders in Patiala, Ludhiana and Jalandhar. Additionally, he announced that every restaurant, marriage hall, offices etc. where more than ten people gather, will have to appoint a ‘COVID-19 monitor’ to ensure that all COVID-19 norms are being complied with.

He also said that all those people, who have met a large number of people in recent days, will be tested for the infection in the coming week.

As of Thursday, the northern state had recorded a total of 27,936 cases of coronavirus cases, including 17,839 recoveries, 9,391 active cases and 706 deaths,