New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases reached 12,87, 945, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with chief ministers of all the states on July 27, Monday to discuss the pandemic situation in the country. If reports are to be believed, PM is expected to discuss strategies to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

This is not the first time the Prime Minister will be discussing the COVID-19 situation with the Chief Ministers. Since April several meetings have been convened between PM and the state/UT heads. Last week, he had spoken with chief ministers of Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the telephone and took stock of the situation.