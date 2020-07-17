Unlock 3: As the process of unlocking is going hand-in-hand with mini lockdowns in several states, along with the rising number COVID-19 cases, reports said the Centre might allow theatres to reopen next, but educational institutions, swimming pools and gyms, metros will remain closed. Malls have already opened. Multiplexes might be given permission towards the end of August to allow people between the age group of 15 to 50 with spaced out seating arrangements, maintaining social distance. Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown Can Lead to Vitamin D Deficiency if You're Not Going Out, Here's Which Food Items Can Help

International flights have started flying in a limited avatar through air bubbles. The United States and France will fly planes and Air India and other Indian private airlines will announce their international flight schedules. But all these flying will happen between countries that have entered into a pact.

According to reports, the Centre has plans to allow gymnasiums only on the condition that the onus of safety will be on the authorities and the public using it will be responsible.

However, the trickiest part is to reopen the educational institutes. According to the latest UGC guideline, the universities will have to complete their final year examinations by September. While some exams will be held online, some exams might be held offline for which the Centre will extend its permission. But there are no plans to resume regular classes in schools in August.