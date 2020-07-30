Unlock 3 in Rajasthan: Keeping in mind the Central government’s Unlock 3 guidelines, the Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to open religious places in the state from September 1. In this regard, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed all district collectors to make arrangements, ensuring social distancing and health protocols. Also Read - No Night Curfew, Weekend Shutdown: This is How States Plan to Open Economic Activities Under Unlock 3

“All religious places in the state to re-open for common devotees from September 1. The Home Ministry will issue a guideline for the same, in the wake of COVID. CM Gehlot has instructed all district collectors to make arrangements, ensuring social distancing and health protocols,” the Rajasthan government said in a statement. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock 3 News: No Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdowns From Aug 2; Gyms, Yoga Centres Can Open From Aug 5 | Read Guidelines

Moreover, the state government has also directed to select ‘Gram Rakshaks’ for all gram panchayats till 31st August. “CM Gehlot said that these ‘gram rakshaks’ will coordinate between Police and public, so that the trust for Police increases among public,” the statement added. Also Read - Unlock 3 in Delhi: Guidelines Out; Night Curfew Lifted, More Economic Activities Permitted | Read Here

The development comes at a time when the state on Wednesday recorded 10 more COVID-19 fatalities pushing the death toll to 654. The total tally in the state climbed to 39,780 with 1,144 new cases being reported in the day.

Among the fresh deaths, three were recorded in Pali, two in Bikaner, one each in Alwar, Churu and Karauli. Two patients from other states have also died of the disease.

In Jaipur alone, 183 people have died so far, followed by Jodhpur 81 fatalities, Bharatpur 53, Ajmer 38, Bikaner 36, Kota 34, Pali 30, Nagaur 23 and Dholpur 15 deaths.