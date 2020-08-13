New Delhi: Going in line with the Central government Unlock 3 guidelines, the Assam government on Thursday night further relaxed lockdown restrictions in the state and allowed inter-district movement of people on weekdays. Also Read - Unlock 3: Religious Places in J-K to Open From Aug 16, Touching Idols Not Allowed | Check SOPs

Issuing guidelines, the state government also allowed passenger vehicles to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Also Read - Coronavirus in Assam: State Police Chief Tests Positive as Tally Nears 60,000 Mark

“The City buses and other public means of transport are allowed with 50 per cent capacity,”the order stated. Also Read - Assam Journalist Found Dead in His Office in Tinsukia, Body Sent For Post-mortem

In the guidelines, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said night curfew will continue to remain in force with the movement of individuals strictly prohibited between 9.30 PM and 5 AM. However, no movement will be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays.

“No activity will be allowed in containment zones and entry and exit from such zones will remain strictly prohibited,” the order from the state government said.

However, it did not allow social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious functions and other large congregations in the state.

Moreover, the cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places of public gathering will also remain closed.

The state government made wearing of masks compulsory for people in public places and any violation will lead to a fine of Rs 1,000 for the first offence.

Significantly, the restrictions regarding the opening of shops and business establishments on one side of the road have been withdrawn and all activities allowed earlier shall continue between 5 AM and 9 PM.

The state government in a separate order allowed the movement of individuals on August 15, Saturday, from 6 AM to 5 PM in view of Independence Day celebrations.