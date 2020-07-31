Unlock 3 in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had yesterday permitted one-week trial for the weekly markets as well as opening of hotels in the capital city as part of “Unlock 3” excercise. However, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today rejected the AAP government’s twin decisions. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Delhi Police Bans Flying Aerial Objects Till August 15

As the COVID-19 situation continues to be "fragile" and the threat is still "far from over", the lieutenant governor has taken this decision, sources told news agency PTI.

On Thursday, the Arvind Kejriwal government decided to allow hotels to reopen in the city. It also allowed weekly bazaars (markets) on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all necessary COVID 19-appropriate measures in place.