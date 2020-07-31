New Delhi: Though the Centre has permitted gym and fitness centres to resume functions from August 5, the Delhi government has not yet taken a decision on whether to proceed with the nod at a time when the number of cases in the capital city has become stable. However, the Uttar Pradesh government has notified that gyms in the state will reopen from August 5, though weekend lockdown will continue. Also Read - Jharkhand Lockdown News: Shutdown-Related Curbs Outside Containment Zones Extended Till August 31

The association of Delhi gym owners has been pressing the government for reopening gyms as the lockdown has severely impacted the industry, employing a number of trainers and healthcare professionals. The Delhi government had been in favour of reopening gyms before. But now the capital is at a crucial juncture in addressing the COVID-19 situation. From being the hotspot of COVID-19, Delhi has become the fastest recovering city. Reopening of the gyms might have a negative impact on the progress.

Hotels in Delhi were closed so far though the Centre had ordered reopening of the hotels in June. The Delhi government has now given permission to the hotels to resume operations as the hotels have been delinked from COVID-19 treatment.

The neighbouring Uttar Pradesh government has issued unlock 3 guidelines in which everything will reopen as permitted by the Centre, but weekend lockdown will continue.