Unlock 3 Guidelines: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday night issued guidelines for Unlock 3 and allowed more activities outside the containment zones. However, it did not allow schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars to open till August 31.

Issuing guidelines, the MHA said that the political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited till August-end.

Notably, the Central government for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25 allowed yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 for which separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Health Ministry.

The Home Ministry said that the decision were taken after holding extensive consultation with the states and union territories.

Lockdown in containment zones

The Centre, however, lifted the restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew). These guidelines will come into force from August 1 and strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31.

The prohibited activities in unlock 3 include metro rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Moreover, the social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will also continue to be prohibited till August 31. The Centre will later decide the dates for opening of these activities, based on the assessment of the situation.

International air travel in limited manner

The Home Ministry said the international air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat Mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner.

In this phase of unlocking, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval, e-permit will be required for such movements.

Vulnerable persons like those above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes. The use of Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.

Independence Day function allowed

‘At Home’ functions on Independence day, wherever held, will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols like wearing of masks.

Legal action against lockdown violators

According to the guidelines, any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of sections 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under section 188 of the IPC and other provisions.

The announcements from the Centre comes at a time when the country has crossed more than 15 lakh coronavirus cases and the daily spike in cases grew close to 50,000.