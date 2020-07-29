Unlock 3: The Centre on Wednesday issued announced a set of curbs and relaxations for the Unlock 3, which will come into effect August 1 onwards. In the guidelines, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed more activities outside th containment zones. However, strict enforcement of lockdown will continue in containment zones till August 31. Also Read - International Flights: Unlock 3 Guidelines Out, Intl Air Travel Permitted in Limited Manner Under Vande Bharat Mission, Further Opening Later

Let's have a look at what's will remain open and what shut:

What's allowed?

1) The MHA said that all activities will be permitted outside containment zones except Metro Rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

2) International air travel permitted in limited manner under Vande Bharat Mission; further opening up will take place in calibrated manner.

3) Independence Day functions to be allowed with maintaining of social distancing to check COVID-19 spread.

4) Yoga institutes, gyms to be allowed to open from August 5, SOP to be issued by Health Ministry.

5) The MHA also stated that the restrictions on the movement of individuals during night have been removed.

What’s prohibited?

1) Schools, colleges and coaching institutions to remain closed till August 31.

2) Social, political, sporting, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions not allowed till August 31.

3) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums to remain shut till Aug 31.

4) Strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones till August 31: MHA