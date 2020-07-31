Unlock 3 Guidelines: With over 16 lakh cases of the deadly coronavirus infection, India is gearing up for the third phase of lockdown relaxation, or Unlock 3.0, allowing more mobility outside containment zones, as well as increased testing, to contain the pandemic situation. Also Read - 'No Public Rallies in Madhya Pradesh From August 1-14', Announces CM Chouhan; Videoconferencing to be Used

A lot of buzz has been going around as to when and how different states plan to open gyms, multiplexes, restaurant, local trains, metros and other public spaces from August. It is important to follow only the official sources regarding the SOPs and not believe in rumours. Also Read - Unlock 3: Delhi Not Sure About Opening Gyms, Uttar Pradesh Gives Go-Ahead, Weekend Lockdown to Continue

Although the country’s recovery rate has improved to over 64 per cent, the Union government has requested all citizens to ensure safety measures and social distancing to help contain the spread of the deadly virus. Also Read - Kids Can Spread COVID-19 as Much Adults

Here are the broad guidelines on Unlock 3:

What’s Allowed

1. Night curfew has been lifted. Individuals can now step out during night hours while ensuring safety measures.

2. Gymnasiums and yoga centres can open outside containment zones from August 5. A detailed SOP will be issued by the home ministry.

3. International flights have been resumed under selective air bubbles as part of Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5.

4. Malls, restaurants, market areas are open depending on individual state guidelines.

5. Independence celebrations allowed with social distancing, wearing of masks and other health protocols.

6. To boost economic activities, containment zones can be decontained 14 days after the discharge of the last confirmed patient of coronavirus.

What’s Prohibited

1. Lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31 with strict restrictions. No movement is allowed outside such areas without a valid pass or medical reasons.

2. Metro rail services still banned.

3. Schools, colleges and other educational institutes to remain closed till August 31.

4. Cinema halls, theatres, swimming pools, night clubs and bars, entertainment parks, auditoriums and assembly halls to remain closed until further orders.

5. Large congregations for social, religious, political, academic or any other reasons are banned.

6. Vulnerable persons – individuals above 65 years of age, children under the age of 10 years, those with co-morbidities and pregnant women – advised to stay at home, except for essential requirements or health reasons.