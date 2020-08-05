Gym Opening News: Going in line with the guidelines from the central government, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said it will open gyms in the state from August 10. Also Read - TN 10th Result 2020 Date And Time: SSLC Result to be Announced Anytime This Week | How to Check, Other Details

CM Palaniswami ordered allowing gyms to resume operations from August 10 and the Centre has allowed such facilities to work from today, the government said in a statement.

These gyms will reopen for business in the state after remaining closed for over four months as part of measures to fight COVID-19.

The move to open the gyms was taken during a cabinet meeting Chief Minister K Palaniswami. While making the announcement, the chief minister considered the representation from the Tamil Nadu Gym Owners and Trainers Welfare Association.

As per updates, the gyms will be allowed to offer services only to people aged up to 50 years and Standard Operating Procedures, which will be issued separately for them, will have to be followed.

Like other establishments, gyms were also closed on March 24 in Tamil Nadu as part of measures to fight COVID-19.

While other businesses and activities were allowed in a phased manner to resume function, gyms have now been permitted to restart work.